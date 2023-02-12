CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

929 FPUS56 KEKA 121127

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-130230-

Coastal Del Norte-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet overnight. Lows

29 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 500 to 1000 feet. Highs 43 to

53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

24 to 34. Highs 43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 43 51 / 0 0 20

Klamath 63 38 53 / 0 0 20

$$

CAZ102-130230-

Del Norte Interior-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers through the day. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 500 feet

overnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 48. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

17 to 27. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 38 49 / 0 0 40

$$

CAZ103-130230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs

42 to 52. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 41 51 / 0 0 10

Arcata 59 42 51 / 0 0 10

Eureka 55 42 52 / 0 0 10

Fortuna 59 43 50 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ104-130230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 67.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

North wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet overnight. Lows

31 to 41. North wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Highs 37 to 48. North wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 44 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 64 41 48 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ105-130230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 51. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet falling to 500 feet overnight.

Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 500 feet

rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 52. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 67 38 51 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 66 38 47 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 66 37 48 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ106-130230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind around

20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Windy. Highs 39 to 52.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 500 feet overnight. Lows

25 to 35. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 1000 to

1500 feet. Highs 33 to 46. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 43 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 41 50 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-130230-

Northern Trinity-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Windy. Highs

40 to 55. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet falling to 0 feet overnight. Lows

18 to 28. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to

45. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 40 51 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 64 35 51 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ108-130230-

Southern Trinity-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM PST

TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 69.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Windy. Highs

39 to 54. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Snow level 0 feet overnight. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1000 feet. Highs 30 to 44. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 32 47 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 33 49 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-130230-

Mendocino Coast-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 43 54 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 45 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-130230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Windy. Highs 46 to

61. In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph increasing to up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind

20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 19 to

29. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 67 39 51 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 37 51 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 38 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-130230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 71.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Windy. Highs 45 to

60. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 32 to 47. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 18 to

28. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 68 36 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-130230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 23 to

33. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 38 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-130230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Windy. Highs 49 to

59. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 72 38 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-130230-

Northern Lake-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 68.

Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 20 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Windy. Highs 49 to

62. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 33 to 47. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 41 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 67 37 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-130230-

Southern Lake-

327 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 67. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 52. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 43 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 66 38 57 / 0 0 0

Middletown 68 40 65 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 66 40 61 / 0 0 0

$$

