Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-050845-

Coastal Del Norte-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers through the night. Slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 32 to

42. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 49 to 59.

North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 45 51 38 52 / 100 100 20 0

Klamath 41 49 34 55 / 100 100 20 0

CAZ102-050845-

Del Norte Interior-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers through the

night. Slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Snow

level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

3 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening.

Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 42 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 56. South wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 39 48 33 53 / 100 100 30 0

CAZ103-050845-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers through the night. Slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost. Highs 47 to 57.

North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 45 50 35 52 / 100 90 10 0

Arcata 45 50 36 54 / 90 100 10 0

Eureka 44 51 37 52 / 90 100 10 0

Fortuna 45 50 34 52 / 90 100 10 0

CAZ104-050845-

Southwestern Humboldt-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers through the night. Slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 45 to 56. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 59.

Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 40 48 33 52 / 100 90 10 0

CAZ105-050845-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers through the

night. Slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Snow

level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 42 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 53 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 37 46 33 55 / 100 90 10 0

Hoopa 39 45 35 52 / 90 100 10 0

Willow Creek 38 46 34 53 / 80 100 10 0

CAZ106-050845-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers through the night. Snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

33 to 43. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 36 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 48 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 60.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 68. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 41 49 34 54 / 90 90 10 0

CAZ107-050845-

Northern Trinity-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

3500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow

level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 68. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 35 43 29 50 / 40 80 10 0

Weaverville 35 45 28 52 / 50 70 0 0

CAZ108-050845-

Southern Trinity-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow

level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 43 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 32 44 25 52 / 60 70 0 0

Ruth 32 36 24 52 / 80 80 10 0

CAZ109-050845-

Mendocino Coast-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely late in the evening, then

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

38 to 48. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 54 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 46 52 39 55 / 80 80 10 0

Point Arena 47 52 43 53 / 70 70 10 0

CAZ110-050845-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers through the night. Slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of

1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 39 48 34 55 / 90 90 10 0

Laytonville 38 45 30 54 / 80 80 0 0

Willits 39 46 30 55 / 80 80 0 0

CAZ111-050845-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers late in the evening. Rain showers

through the night. Snow showers likely overnight. Windy. Snow

level 4500 feet falling to 3500 feet overnight. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. West wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 64.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 37 44 28 55 / 70 80 0 0

CAZ112-050845-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely late in the evening, then

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

38 to 48. West wind around 20 mph late in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

59 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 42 48 35 55 / 90 80 10 0

CAZ113-050845-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely late in the evening, then

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 41 50 32 58 / 70 70 0 0

CAZ114-050845-

Northern Lake-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Windy.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 40. West wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 34 to 48.

West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 45 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 63.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 33 43 26 57 / 70 70 0 0

CAZ115-050845-

Southern Lake-

1135 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Windy.

Lows 35 to 45. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 54.

West wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 55 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 39 46 31 55 / 60 60 0 0

Middletown 40 50 33 60 / 40 40 0 0

Clearlake 40 47 33 57 / 40 40 0 0

