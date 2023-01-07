WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

522 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches.

* WHERE...Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman

Pass, Chesaw Road, Republic, and Wauconda.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Winter travel

conditions over Sherman Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

EVENING FOR THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AROUND WENATCHEE AND CHELAN...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected for the higher elevations around

Wenatchee and Chelan. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Pockets of freezing rain or drizzle possible at times.

* WHERE...Chelan, Cashmere, Number 1 Canyon, Number 2 Canyon,

Pangborn Airport, and Entiat.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* WHAT...Wet snow expected for elevations above 1500 ft. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and locally up to 7 inches. Below

1500 feet, 1 to 4 inches. Pockets of freezing rain likely with a

light glaze of ice.

* WHERE...Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Tonasket, Disautel Pass,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Bridgeport.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations between

1 and 4 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE...Mansfield, Badger Mountain Road, and Waterville.

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches.

* WHERE...Stehekin, Leavenworth, Mazama, Holden Village, Stevens

Pass, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Conconully, Plain, Methow, and

Winthrop.

conditions over mountain passes.

