WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

959 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

Light snow will continue through the afternoon hours, but

accumulations will be minor.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate

flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some

residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the

Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley

road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 17.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM PST Wednesday was 17.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall for the next few

days with a slight rise Friday before continuing to fall. The

river is not expected to fall below flood stage until the

middle of next week.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

