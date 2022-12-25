WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 156 PM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 to 0.20 inches. * WHERE...Tonasket, Othello, Nespelem, Cashmere, Entiat, Odessa, Ritzville, Coulee City, Disautel Pass, Harrington, Pangborn Airport, Number 1 Canyon, Okanogan, Brewster, Moses Lake, Grand Coulee, Creston, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Chelan, Bridgeport, Ephrata, Wilbur, Quincy, Badger Mountain Road, Mansfield, Omak, Wenatchee, and Waterville. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. * WHAT...Freezing rain and snow expected. Snow accumulations up two inches in the valleys and locally heavier near the crest. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 to 0.20 inches. * WHERE...Twisp, Plain, Loup Loup Pass, Stevens Pass, Holden Village, Stehekin, Conconully, Methow, Mazama, Leavenworth, and Winthrop. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch north of a line from Chewelah to Republic and ice accumulations. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 to 0.20 inches. * WHERE...Chesaw Road, Northport, Rockford, Tiger, Colville, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Downtown Spokane, Newport, Ione, Springdale-Hunters Road, Republic, Fruitland, Cheney, Chewelah, Sherman Pass, Airway Heights, Fairfield, Metaline Falls, Davenport, Boulder Creek Road, Wauconda, Metaline, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Flowery Trail Road, Inchelium, Spokane Valley, and Orin-Rice Road. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather