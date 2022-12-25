WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

956 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 to

0.20 inches.

* WHERE...Tonasket, Othello, Nespelem, Cashmere, Entiat, Odessa,

Ritzville, Coulee City, Disautel Pass, Harrington, Pangborn

Airport, Number 1 Canyon, Okanogan, Brewster, Moses Lake, Grand

Coulee, Creston, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Chelan, Bridgeport,

Ephrata, Wilbur, Quincy, Badger Mountain Road, Mansfield, Omak,

Wenatchee, and Waterville.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

* WHAT...Freezing rain and snow expected. Snow accumulations up two

inches in the valleys and locally heavier near the crest. Ice

accumulations up to 0.10 to 0.20 inches.

* WHERE...Twisp, Plain, Loup Loup Pass, Stevens Pass, Holden

Village, Stehekin, Conconully, Methow, Mazama, Leavenworth, and

Winthrop.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to

one inch north of a line from Chewelah to Republic and ice

accumulations. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 to 0.20 inches.

* WHERE...Chesaw Road, Post Falls, Rockford, Northport, Tiger,

Colville, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Downtown Spokane, Newport,

Ione, Springdale-Hunters Road, Republic, Coeur d'Alene, Fruitland,

Worley, Cheney, Chewelah, Sherman Pass, Airway Heights, Fairfield,

Metaline Falls, Davenport, Boulder Creek Road, Wauconda, Hayden,

Metaline, Deer Park, Kettle Falls, Flowery Trail Road, Inchelium,

Spokane Valley, and Orin-Rice Road.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

