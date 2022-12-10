WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

916 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

14 inches. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with

up to an inch an hour snow accumulations.

* WHERE...Mazama, Leavenworth, Holden Village, Loup Loup Pass,

Plain, Winthrop, Conconully, Stehekin, Methow, Twisp, and Stevens

Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and

10 inches. The higher elevations will see 10 to 15 inches of snow.

Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an

inch an hour snow accumulations for some localized locations.

* WHERE...Okanogan, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Number 1 Canyon,

Entiat, Brewster, Bridgeport, Waterville, Pangborn Airport, Number

2 Canyon, Oroville, Mansfield, Nespelem, Cashmere, Wenatchee,

Chelan, and Disautel Pass.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight into

Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches.

Above 3000 feet 7 to 14 inches of snow is expected.

* WHERE...Kettle Falls, Newport, Bonners Ferry, Flowery Trail Road,

Colville, Northport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Orin-Rice Road,

Chewelah, Athol, Springdale-Hunters Road, Priest River, Deer Park,

Eastport, and Sandpoint.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and

9 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The

mountains will see 10 to 20 inches of snow.

* WHERE...Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit,

Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, and Republic.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Peola, Anatone, Cloverland Road, and Mountain Road.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches. Areas west of Spokane along Highway 2 will see the highest

snow totals, with local amounts to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport,

Hayden, Fairfield, Post Falls, Worley, Downtown Spokane, Cheney,

and Airway Heights.

* WHEN...Until Noon PST Saturday.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches.

Accumulations south of Highway 26 west of Colfax will be an inch

or less. Snow will transition to rain early Saturday morning for

western Whitman county.

* WHERE...Potlatch, Oakesdale, Plummer, La Crosse, Moscow, Colfax,

Pullman, Uniontown, Rosalia, Genesee, and Tekoa.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE...Quincy, Ephrata, Moses Lake, and Othello.

between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

highest snow totals will be north of Highway 2

* WHERE...Harrington, Wilbur, Odessa, Ritzville, Coulee City, Grand

Coulee, and Creston.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather