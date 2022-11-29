WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 1011 PM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Spokane, total snow accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. South of Spokane, total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. East of SR-195 including US-95, total snow of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Post Falls, Rockford, Worley, Fernwood, Moscow, Dobson Pass, Airway Heights, Pinehurst, Potlatch, Fairfield, Osburn, Hayden, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Lookout Pass, Mullan, Coeur d'Alene, Plummer, Genesee, Fourth Of July Pass, Cheney, Davenport, Wallace, St. Maries, and Kellogg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the day on Tuesday ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Above 4000 feet, snow accumulations between 1 to 2 feet. Below 4000, total snow accumulations 10 to 15 inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph * WHERE...Winthrop, Stevens Pass, Twisp, Conconully, Loup Loup Pass, Holden Village, Leavenworth, Plain, Methow, Stehekin, and Mazama. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Tuesday evening and Wednesday commutes will be impacted. THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Highway 2, total snow accumulations between 9 and 16 inches possible. South of Highway 2, total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Chesaw Road, Harrington, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Mansfield, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Wauconda, Republic, Waterville, Grand Coulee, Inchelium, Brewster, Coulee City, Odessa, Oroville, Boulder Creek Road, Chelan, Number 2 Canyon, Ritzville, Sherman Pass, Number 1 Canyon, Disautel Pass, Cashmere, Okanogan, Bridgeport, Entiat, Creston, Nespelem, and Wilbur. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * WHERE...Schweitzer Mountain Road, Tekoa, Pullman, Northport, Colville, Priest River, Orin-Rice Road, La Crosse, Athol, Oakesdale, Bonners Ferry, Newport, Sandpoint, Kettle Falls, Uniontown, Flowery Trail Road, Deer Park, Chewelah, Rosalia, Springdale-Hunters Road, Eastport, and Colfax. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather