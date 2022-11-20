WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

837 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

Through 10AM...Areas of dense freezing fog will impact sections

of I-90 and US 395 around the Ritzville area. Areas of dense fog

have also been reported along Highway 26 around La Crosse, Dusty,

and Endicott. Localized visibility near a quarter mile or lower

will be possible. Motorists should be prepared for sudden

reductions in visibilities and give yourself some extra space

between vehicles as conditions will change.

