WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

533 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased in intensity, therefore the high wind warning

is cancelled.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Winchester, Craigmont, Culdesac, Mohler, Lapwai, Nezperce,

Lewiston, Pomeroy, Anatone, Clarkston, Waha, Peck, Peola, Kamiah,

Gifford, and Clarkston Heights.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Scattered to widespread power outages are expected. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Fasten loose objects like trampolines in a safe location prior to

the onset of winds.

