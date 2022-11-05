WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 533 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... Winds have decreased in intensity, therefore the high wind warning is cancelled. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Winchester, Craigmont, Culdesac, Mohler, Lapwai, Nezperce, Lewiston, Pomeroy, Anatone, Clarkston, Waha, Peck, Peola, Kamiah, Gifford, and Clarkston Heights. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects like trampolines in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather