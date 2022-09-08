WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 758 PM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .Continued very dry conditions and breezy winds will occur through Friday...and for parts of the Cascades, through Saturday as well. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE OKANOGAN VALLEY AND WATERVILLE PLATEAU... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau. * Winds: North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 20 percent. * Impacts: Gusty winds along with very dry humidity could cause current fires to spread. * Additional Information: The Okanogan Valley and Waterville Plateau will experience an additional day of at or near critical thresholds for wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN AND WESTERN PALOUSE... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Friday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Western Palouse * Winds: Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 22 percent. * Additional Information: The area of concern for the red flag warning is the Columbia Basin into the western Palouse region. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES... from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Higher elevations of Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades. * Winds: East 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidities: 20 to 28 percent Friday. 17 to 25 percent Saturday. * Additional Information: The east winds will be strongest across elevations of 3000 feet or higher. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather