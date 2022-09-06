WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

308 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY

FOR POOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY TUESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWED BY WIND

AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity following poor

humidity recovery Tuesday, which is in effect from 8 AM to 10 PM

PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central

Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697 East Portion of

North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreation

Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698 East Washington North

Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone 699 Okanogan Highlands

and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk

Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather

Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire

Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather

Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704

Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of

Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706

Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western

Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern

Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire

Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709).

* Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized

gusts to 35 mph Waterville Plateau and upper Columbia Basin.

* Timing: Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

* Relative Humidities: Tuesday overnight recovery 35 to 45

percent. 10 to 20 percent in the valleys and 20 to 35 percent

over the higher terrain.

* Temperatures: Upper 80s to low 90s valleys and mid 70s to 80s

mountains.

* Impacts: Poor humidity recovery overnight may cause high

elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Gusty winds

during the day time along with very dry humidity could cause

current fires to spread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

