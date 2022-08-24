WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 538 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL STEVENS AND SOUTHEASTERN FERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Stevens and northeastern Ferry Counties through 615 PM PDT... At 542 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Colville, or 63 miles northwest of Priest River, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Evans. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4874 11794 4869 11796 4867 11812 4877 11811 TIME...MOT...LOC 0042Z 108DEG 4KT 4872 11804 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather