Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

410 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Ferry

County through 445 PM PDT...

At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles west of Sherman Pass, or 39 miles northeast of Omak, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Republic.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4868 11872 4865 11870 4857 11877 4863 11886

TIME...MOT...LOC 2310Z 048DEG 9KT 4865 11873

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

