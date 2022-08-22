WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

125 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Okanogan County through 200 PM PDT...

At 124 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26

miles west of Tonasket, or 34 miles northwest of Omak. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Thirtymile Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4874 12002 4878 12009 4891 11999 4879 11987

TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 246DEG 3KT 4882 11999

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

