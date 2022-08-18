WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 625 AM PDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Highs of 100 to 105 degrees in the lowlands. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Brewster, Waterville, Nespelem, Ephrata, Odessa, Plain, Mansfield, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Wilbur, Leavenworth, Omak, Grand Coulee, Chelan, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today will be the hottest day of this heatwave. Most of central Washington will experience triple digit heat with near record high temperatures. Warm overnight lows will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to around 102, with overnight lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah,Cheney, Hayden, Republic, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kettle Falls, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Newport, Davenport, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. heatwave. Upper 90s and triple digits will be common as temperatures climb near record highs. Warm overnight lows will * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the 90s for the Camas Prairie and Blue Mountains and 100 to 105 for the Snake River and Clearwater Valleys including the Lewiston and Clarkston areas. Overnight lows mainly in the 60s. * WHERE...Clarkston, Pomeroy, Winchester, Nezperce, Kamiah, Peola, Lapwai, Anatone, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will remain quite hot into the weekend with widespread 90s likely on Saturday and Sunday. Warm overnight lows will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures 100 to 105 in the lowlands, with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. * WHERE...Holden Village, Lucerne, and Stehekin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm overnight lows will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to as hot as 104, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Loomis, Winthrop, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Mazama, and Conconully. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of this heatwave. Elevations below 3000 feet will experience triple digit heat. Warm overnight lows will provide little relief for those without air conditioning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather