WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 615 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Okanogan County through 645 PM PDT... At 615 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Oroville, or 39 miles north of Omak, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Molson and Sitzmark Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4887 11916 4886 11931 4900 11930 4900 11908 TIME...MOT...LOC 0115Z 188DEG 13KT 4896 11920 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather