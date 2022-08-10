WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 858 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED... Cooler temperatures arrived this evening as outflow from showers and thunderstorms spread into southeast Washington and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... thunderstorms spread into central and eastern Washington as well as the Idaho Panhandle. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather