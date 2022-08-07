WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 426 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 100 to 109F range with night time low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Pomeroy, Othello, Okanogan, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Malott, Cashmere, Lewiston, Entiat, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected to occur on Tuesday for most locations. This event will be shorter than the last heat wave and temperatures generally won't be quite as hot. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. 100 to 106F range. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Odessa, Creston, Ralston, Electric City, Lamona, Stratford, Harrington, Coulee Dam, Ritzville, and Wilbur. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures on Monday into Tuesday will be in the mid 90s to around 104F. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes during the afternoon and evening hours. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather