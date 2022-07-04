WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

112 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the

following county, Okanogan.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 112 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Western Perimeter of Palmer Burn Scar.

- Western Perimeter of Palmer Burn Scar could experience minor

flooding and mud flows.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Loomis.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

