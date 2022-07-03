WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

611 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM PDT this evening for

southeastern Chelan and western Douglas counties in north central

Washington.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather