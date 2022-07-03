WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

252 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Pend Oreille and Stevens counties in northeast Washington.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 251 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chewelah, Cusick, 49 Degrees North, Chewelah Peak, Usk,

Dalkena and Bead Lake Campground.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL FERRY AND SOUTHWESTERN STEVENS COUNTIES...

At 255 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rainfall had

ended in the warning area. However, between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Runoff from this excessive rainfall is likely

continuing. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Twin Lakes, Inchelium, Hunters, Gifford, Cedonia, and Fruitland.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

