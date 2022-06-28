WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 816 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022 ...The Flood Watch is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington... Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County. .Snow melt runoff out of the Cascade mountains will continue high river flow on the Stehekin river into next week. The river is forecast to stay just below minor flood stage. Beware of higher river flows in the area into next week. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for the Stehekin River at Stehekin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 23.1 feet. - Snow melt has caused higher river levels just below flood stage. The latest river forecasts have river levels staying below minor flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage is 24 feet. The highest stage is forecast at 23.7 feet by 11 PM Tuesday which is below flood stage. Stehekin river stage will fall after 11 PM but remain above action stage for the next week. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am PDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Wed Thu Fri Stehekin River Stehekin 24.0 23.1 Tue 7 am PDT 23.4 22.6 22.4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather