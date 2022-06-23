WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

501 PM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Washington...Idaho...

Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and

Bonner Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 PM PDT Thursday the flow was 92300.0 cfs.

- Forecast...The dam discharge levels have fallen below flood

stage and are expected to remain that way through the

foreseeable future.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

