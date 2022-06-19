WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Spokane WA

440 AM PDT Sun Jun 19 2022

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of North Central and

Northeast Washington, including the following counties, in North

Central Washington, Okanogan. In Northeast Washington, Ferry.

The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood

Watch will expire at 5 AM PDT early this morning.

