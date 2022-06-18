WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 334 PM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Ferry. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 332 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving showers and thunderstorms continually moving over the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Inchelium. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather