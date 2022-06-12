WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 1133 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties, Benewah and Latah. Portions of Southeast Washington, including the following counties, Asotin, Garfield and Whitman. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Rock slides or mud slides will be possible as a result from already saturated soils combined with heavy rain over steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. - Another round of rain will move into the area late Sunday afternoon or evening and continue through Monday. An additional three quarters of an inch to 2 inches of rain is possible. This could result in localized flooding, especially in more susceptible areas such as steep terrain and burn scars. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHERE...A portion of North Central Washington, including the following county, Okanogan. * WHEN...From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through Monday evening. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Rock slides or mud slides will be possible as a result from already saturated soils combined with heavy rain over steep terrain. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather