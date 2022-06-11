WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 1058 PM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County. For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The river may be out of its banks in spots on parts of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road, especially from Harlequin Bridge to about seven miles upstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 PM PDT Friday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fluctuate tonight, remaining near flood stage. It should fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.1 feet on 05\/23\/2001. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather