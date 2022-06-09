WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Spokane WA 1209 PM PDT Thu Jun 9 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Spokane WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington... Stehekin River at Stehekin affecting Chelan County. .An atmospheric river will continue through the weekend to bring periods of moderate rainfall to the Cascades. In addition, rivers fed by melting snow, in the Cascades, will be running high this week. For the Stehekin River...including Stehekin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE MONDAY MORNING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stehekin River at Stehekin. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, The river may be out of its banks in spots on parts of Stehekin Valley Road and Company Creek Road, especially from Harlequin Bridge to about seven miles upstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM PDT Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 25.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather