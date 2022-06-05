WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 328 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OKANOGAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM PDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat for large hail or damaging winds.Therefore, the severe thunderstorm warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A flash flood warning is in effect in and around the Whitmore Burn Scar. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather