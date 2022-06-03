WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

124 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL GARFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES...

At 123 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast

of Pomeroy, or 17 miles west of Clarkston, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may

lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways. Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Peola.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM PDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN FERRY COUNTY...

At 124 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast

of Nespelem Community, or 43 miles southeast of Omak, moving north at

15 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Keller.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

