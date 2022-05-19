WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

144 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow,

Genesee, Uniontown, La Crosse, Pullman, and Oakesdale.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

