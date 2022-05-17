WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

307 PM PDT Tue May 17 2022

...LATE SEASON STORM TO BRING MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADE

PASSES WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.Snow will begin over the Cascades early Wednesday morning above

4500 feet. This will bring moderate to heavy snow to the now open

Washington Pass with a rain/snow mix over Stevens Pass. By Wednesday

evening, rain will transition to snow over Stevens Pass. Snowfall

rates up to an inch per hour will be possible Wednesday evening and

night. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Snow will begin at elevations above 4500 feet, namely

over Washington Pass, Wednesday morning. Accumulations of 5 to 8

inches.

Snow levels will drop to below 3000 feet Wednesday night, with rain

transitioning to snow over Stevens Pass. Accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible

across Stevens Pass.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, Stevens Pass, and Washington

Pass.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

