WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 258 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Mountain Road, Anatone, Peola, and Cloverland Road. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.