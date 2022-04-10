WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

249 PM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Quincy, Worley, Cheney, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield,

Orin-Rice Road, Hayden, Airway Heights, Ephrata, Downtown Spokane,

Creston, Eastport, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Athol,

Othello, Springdale-Hunters Road, Odessa, Moses Lake, Kettle

Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane

Valley, Wilbur, Post Falls, Newport, Harrington, Davenport,

Schweitzer Mountain Road, Priest River, Grand Coulee, Chewelah,

Deer Park, and Ritzville.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

