WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 314 AM PST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County, Admiralty Inlet Area and Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca zones. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low pressure and strong winds may lead to tidal anomalies of 1 to 1.5 feet higher than tide predictions around high tide this morning. This anomaly will cause some minor tidal overflow along the area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather