WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

206 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Washington...

Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County.

.The Skokomish River will remain in minor flood stage today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1115 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread

flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West

Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:45 AM PST Saturday the stage was 17.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:45 AM PST Saturday was 17.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early Sunday morning and continue falling to 16.3 feet on

Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

17.2 feet on 12/17/2001.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather