WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1233 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of northwest and west

central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest

Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason,

San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King,

Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

