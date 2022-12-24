WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Seattle WA

705 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Washington...

Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County.

.Heavy rain and high snow levels will lead to flooding on the

Stillaguamish River tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Stillaguamish River at Arlington.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill

over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur...

including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the

Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the

Snohomish County Flood program.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:55 PM PST Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this evening

to 14.4 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood

stage through the morning Sunday. Another rise is expected

Monday, but this crest should remain below flood stage.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

14.4 feet on 03/13/2003.

