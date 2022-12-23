WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Seattle WA 352 PM PST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 3 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides will result in unusually high water levels at high tide. Minor tidal overflow and coastal erosion is possible. Similar conditions are expected Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather