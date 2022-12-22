WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 1234 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island and Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is will be a complex mix of winter precipitation with potentially significant impacts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY... accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero. * WHERE...East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 PM * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest areas will occur nearest the gaps in the Cascades, especially along the I-90 and US-2 corridors. This is will be a complex mix of winter precipitation with potentially significant impacts. * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Friday. precipitation with potentially significant impacts. The best chance for up to two inches of snowfall is across the Hood Canal. 10 AM PST SATURDAY... accumulations of up to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Olympic mountains and valleys, including Hurricane Ridge, Amanda Park, and Quinault, Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete, Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather