WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1149 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Washington...

Newaukum River Near Chehalis affecting Lewis County.

.Heavy rain ended over the area late Friday. No hydrologically

significant rain is forecast for the weekend. The Newaukum River

will continue to recede.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Newaukum River Near Chehalis.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:45 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 200.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to recede.

