AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Seattle WA

128 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following

county, Mason.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A potent weather system will bring heavy rainfall to the

region late Thursday through early Saturday. This rainfall

will result in rapid rises and potential for flooding along

area rivers.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Washington, including the

following counties, King and Snohomish.

