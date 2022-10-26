WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 324 PM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be near the water. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather