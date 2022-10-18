WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Washington State Department of Ecology

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Southwest Clean Air Agency

Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA

214 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following

agencies:

until 5 PM PDT Thursday.

The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for

sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected

Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday.

The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished

during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone,

especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors,

avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor

activities.

For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and

additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.

