WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 1109 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR MODERATE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather