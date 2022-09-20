WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 1125 AM PDT Tue Sep 20 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659... The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * WINDS...East 5 to 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather