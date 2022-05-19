WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 19, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1121 PM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area. Cascade

mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties,

including Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

