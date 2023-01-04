WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

114 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY NEAR THE

GORGE...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

near the Gorge. Strongest winds are expected tonight.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,

Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

