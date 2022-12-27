WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Portland OR

1231 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Coastal flooding. Expect breakers of 25 to 35 ft this

afternoon into this evening. Worst conditions will be during the

high tide, which occurs between 3 and 4 pm today.

* WHERE...South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to around one foot above ground

level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast

as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower

reaches of the coastal rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph,

with gusts of 55 to 65 mph this afternoon will gradually ease

through the evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or

imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert

for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and

property.

